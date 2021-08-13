Lottery battle heats up again

The battle for lottery dollars is heating up again with newcomers to the local betting scene, Izizzi, firing the latest salvo.

Izizzi is now offering Jamaicans more returns on their bets by increasing the winnings of its popular single number game dubbed '1Drop'.

The promotion, which began on August 1, has seen the 1Drop game prize increase from $270 to $300 for every $10 bet.

“We are so excited to reward our customers for their loyalty to our company. This special promotion is designed for them as well as new players to put some more money in their hands for the back-to-school period. We are calling it back to bills,” said the company's CEO, Christopher Caldwell.

Caldwell added that he is proud of the strides his company has made in the market, which has caused his competitors to be responsive and provide better prizes for all players through increased competition.

“Our company tries to be very innovative, offering our customers the best chances to win at all times. We try to keep our games competitive with the best odds of winning, and the highest payouts,” said Caldwell as he declared that this limited-time promotion is being done to assist parents with the additional expenses they may have as they approach the beginning of the school year.

The industry leader Supreme Ventures offers a prize payout of $305 for every $10 bet but it offers players to win even more for each $10 spent with its Mega Ball promotion.

Under this promotion when a player's Cash Pot number is drawn along with the Mega Ball they receive a prize payout of $1,005 for every $10 bet.

The other player in the market, Luck Play, offers a prize payout of $300 for every $10 bet on its Big Pot game.