Louisiana and Texas batten down as Hurricane Delta looms

Hurricane

Delta began lashing parts of Louisiana and Texas in the United States today, as

many rush to complete preparation for its full strength.

The Category 3 system will make landfall in Louisiana later today, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to the area that was severely impacted by Hurricane Laura several weeks ago.

Storm surges associated with the system could reach as high as 11 feet in some places, threating life and property, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said.

The Atlantic hurricane season has proven to be one of the most active ever recorded, with 25 named storms and a month and a half still remaining in the customary period.

Delta previously swept through Cozumel and Cancun in Mexico, leaving streets devastated and hundreds of thousands without power.