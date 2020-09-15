Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor’s wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million

The city of Louisville will pay US $12 million to the mother of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement. Breonna was killed by the police in her apartment in March. Her death sparked a national outcry on police discrimination against black people.

An Associated Press source said it is the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

Taylor’s death sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be criminally charged. The state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 fatal shooting.

The lawsuit was filed in April by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. It alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the 26-year-old woman’s apartment in March.

Taylor and her boyfriend were roused from bed by police, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has said he fired once at the officers thinking it was an intruder. Investigators say police were returning fire when they shot Taylor several times. No drugs were found at her home.