‘Love Island’ actress gets court date for breaking Barbados’ COVID regulations

‘Love Island’ actress gets court date for breaking Barbados’ COVID regulationsMonday, January 04, 2021
|
The police have confirmed reports that British actress and former Miss Great Britain, Zara Holland, 25, is scheduled to appear in a local court on Wednesday on charges of breaching COVID-19 regulations.
Holland, best known for her role in the British reality programme Love Island, arrived in Barbados on December 27 with her boyfriend Elliot Love and was reportedly tested for COVID-19 the following day.
They were placed in quarantine and instructed to remain at a hotel until the results were known; however, when personnel from the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit visited the resort, they then discovered that Holland had left the property without permission.
Holland, along with her boyfriend — who later tested positive for the virus — was later intercepted at the Grantley Adams International airport, attempting to leave the island.
On the weekend, Holland presented herself to the police and was served with a summons related to the offence.
In a statement published by Barbados Today, Holland was quoted as saying that the incident is a “massive mix-up and misunderstanding” and apologised to “the entire country of Barbados”.
“I am currently working closely with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the government and citizens of Barbados.”
–CMC
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy