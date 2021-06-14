Lovelorn New Kingston man suspected of committing suicide

Twenty-six year old forklift operator Trevor Christie was discovered swinging from a belt in his Corporate Area apartment on Saturday evening in what the police are treating as a case of suspected suicide.

The body of Christie was reportedly found by his girlfriend about 4:30 pm at a Kensington Crescent, New Kingston address, according to the Constabulary Communication Unit.

Christie's girlfriend alerted the police to the gruesome find, a source told the Jamaica Observer.

According to another source, Christie was said to be experiencing issues in his relationship with his partner. He reportedly threatened her then said he “couldn't take it any more”.

Police said no further details could be disclosed at Observer press time.