Low take up of flu vaccine

BUZZ Fam, have you been vaccinated against the influenza virus? According to Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton, a very low number of people are getting their flu shots.

In a statement to parliament on Tuesday, Dr. Tufton said that between November and December last year, only 2,370 doses of the 25,400 trivalent influenza vaccine being distributed throughout regional health authorities were administered.

He is appealing to all Jamaicans to get vaccinated.

“I wish to implore persons who fall in the high-risk groups, to ensure that they are vaccinated against the flu. At the same time, I encourage private healthcare providers to procure the influenza vaccine through private distributors, in order to provide for the general population,” Tufton said.

Minister Tufton said his ministry has made available the flu vaccine free of cost in the public health system to high-risk members of the population including healthcare workers, children and the elderly with chronic illnesses.

Tufton said the vaccination for influenza is recommended annually, before the start of the flu season.