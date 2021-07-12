Magical! Richard Branson first billionaire to fly to space

Magical! Richard Branson first billionaire to fly to spaceMonday, July 12, 2021
|
Billionaire Richard Branson became the first of the billionaire’s club to get to space in his own rocket ship on Sunday (July 11). Branson bested fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.
“The whole thing, it was just magical,” a jubilant Branson said on his return aboard the gleaming white space plane, named Unity.
Seventy-one year Branson was accompanied by five crewmates, and reach an altitude of 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) over the New Mexico desert. This was enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and witness the curvature of the Earth. He then glided back home to a runway landing.
The whole flight took only fifteen minutes, but it was enough to convince viewers (well, rich viewers) that space tourism will definitely be the next big thing!
Bezos, who is slated to make his trip into space eight days from now, congratulated Branson on his venture.
