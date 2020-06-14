Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Jamaica

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was felt in parts of Jamaica early Sunday morning, June 14.

The quake, which was felt across the island at 2:53 a.m., was recorded 8KM NNW of Buff Bay, Portland, according to the United States Geological Survey.

People reported feeling the earthquake in Linstead, Spanish Town and Portmore, all in St Catherine; Manchester Portland, Clarendon and St Thomas.

It was so strong in some places that several reported being woken from their sleep.

It sent the hashtag earthquake quickly went trending on Twitter and prompted some to comment that this was just the next thing that 2020 was throwing at the world.

One Twitter user commented, â€œWell here comes part 6 of 2020â€

Another said, â€œThat was a strong one! Woke me right out of my sleep!â€

â€œI literally heard a rumbleâ€, commented a third.

Another shared, â€œMy word!! Iâ€™m literally still shaking! The dogs are barking frantically!! That was mad heavy and LOUD!! #earthquakeâ€

See some of the reactions below:

When you really want know if Jamaica ppl sleep check Twitter â€” Jay-Girl âœ½.Ì®âœ½ (@babyjhenedy) In a me fright these tweets have me rolling nah lie #earthquake in a lil #Jamdung God we hear youJune 14, 2020

God really put mi whole room pon vibrate to rahtid, an everybody else inna di house jus a sleep suh â€” Zascrise (@bennylewd) #earthquake pic.twitter.com/axVJzBGEkDJune 14, 2020

Time to start sleeping in appropriate clothes just in case. â€” Ren Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@RenRickhi) #earthquakeJune 14, 2020

Canâ€™t 2020 just be over already â€” Raheem McDonald (@iamrxheem) #earthquakeJune 14, 2020

Earthquake : *happens*â€” ‘«‘®âš¡ï¸Ÿ¥¶ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@Mr_Smoothhh) People running to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/SuZIPEVCMLJune 14, 2020