Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near St Lucia

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near St LuciaThursday, April 08, 2021
|
A small earthquake struck Thursday (April 8) off the coast of St Lucia.
While there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the earthquake was felt in neighbouring Martinique and Barbados.
According to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Center, the earthquake occurred at 9:54 am at a depth of 10km.
A representative from the seismic research centre told BUZZ that contrary to information being spread online, the earthquake in St. Lucia is not linked to increased activity near the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent.
They also noted that this is a regular tectonic earthquake that is common in the Caribbean.
