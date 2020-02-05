Magnitude 4.3 quake rattles Trinidad

Magnitude 4.3 quake rattles TrinidadWednesday, February 05, 2020
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake reportedly struck near Port of Spain in Trinidad on Tuesday (Feb 4).
The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) posted details about the quake which occurred at around 5:24 p.m. local time.
According to the report, the earthquake struck about 17 kilometres west of Port of Spain, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Meanwhile, vibrations were measured on a seismographic reading in San Fernando —about 87 kilometres away.
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake is considered “light,” which may be felt but is unlikely to cause significant damage.
More details are below:
MAGNITUDE:
4.3
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.82N
Longitude: 62.00W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
57 km WNW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
82 km WNW of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago
87 km NW of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago
