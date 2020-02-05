Magnitude 4.3 quake rattles Trinidad

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake reportedly struck near Port of Spain in Trinidad on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) posted details about the quake which occurred at around 5:24 p.m. local time.

According to the report, the earthquake struck about 17 kilometres west of Port of Spain, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Meanwhile, vibrations were measured on a seismographic reading in San Fernando —about 87 kilometres away.

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake is considered “light,” which may be felt but is unlikely to cause significant damage.

More details are below:

MAGNITUDE:

4.3

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.82N

Longitude: 62.00W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

57 km WNW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

82 km WNW of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

87 km NW of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago