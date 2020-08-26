Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Jamaica

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles JamaicaWednesday, August 26, 2020
|
An early morning quake of magnitude 4.5 rattled sections of Jamaica today, August 25.
The earthquake was felt in several parishes including Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Trelawny, St James, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland and Manchester at approximately 7:28 am
The earthquake had a focal depth of 24 kilometres with the epicentre being eight kilometre east of Mile Gully, Manchester according to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy