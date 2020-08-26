Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Jamaica

An early morning quake of magnitude 4.5 rattled sections of Jamaica today, August 25.

The earthquake was felt in several parishes including Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Trelawny, St James, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland and Manchester at approximately 7:28 am

The earthquake had a focal depth of 24 kilometres with the epicentre being eight kilometre east of Mile Gully, Manchester according to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.