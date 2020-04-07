Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocks sections of T&T

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck sections of the twin-island republic late Monday.

According to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus, the quake struck 55 kilometres northwest of Scarborough, Tobago at 11:26 pm (local time).

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres and was reportedly felt in several areas including Scarborough, Diego Martin and Arima.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.