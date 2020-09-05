Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Trinidad

There were a

number of earthquakes in Jamaica recently, and on Friday night Trinidad was rocked

by a magnitude 5.5 tremor.

However, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that there were no immediate reports of injuries and damages.

The SRC said that the quake, which had a depth of 10 km, took place at 8:57 p.m. (local time) and was located Latitude: 10.81N, Longitude: 62.07W.

It said that the tremor was felt 64 km west-north-west of the capital, Port of Spain, 89 km west north-west of Arima and 92 km north-west of the southern city of San Fernando.

Several persons took to social media on Friday night to comment on the earthquake, saying that it “felt like the entire island was rocked”, while others expressed disbelief that the tremor lasted just a few seconds.