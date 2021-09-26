Mahatma Gandhi: Environmental insights

Much has been written about the resistance of Mahatma Gandhi against colonialism, his philosophy of non-violence and standing up for the rights of the underprivileged. But there is one aspect of his philosophy that is not highlighted enough and which is most relevant in present times: environmentalism.

We live in times when even a single degree rise in the global temperature can unleash nature's wrath. We are struggling to implement the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, let alone making greater commitments. 'The Tragedy of the Commons' means that none of us, individuals or countries, are willing to take up responsibility while blaming others for the crisis.

In this scenario, Mahatma Gandhi's life and philosophy can provide us with the perspective and the moral compass needed to tackle environmental degradation. According to Gandhi, greed is one of the major causes of the destruction of mother earth. Mahatma Gandhi famously remarked, “The Earth has enough resources for our need but not for our greed.” The reckless and limitless pursuit of industrialisation by all nations has posed serious problems for the very existence of not only man but also all kinds of species on our planet.

He critiqued the Western concept of growth as one consuming a large amount of resources and benefitting only a few. According to him, the real development lies not in material wealth but in spiritual development, which includes the love for the environment. He had remarked, “I need no inspiration other than nature's. She has never failed me as yet. She mystifies me, bewilders me, sends me to ecstasies.” But the pursuit of spiritual and sustainable development can be done by individuals only and not by states. For this, 'Swaraj' or 'self-rule' is necessary as it allows persons to think independently and make their own decisions, understanding their responsibility towards society. Individuals will live sustainably not because they 'have to' but because they 'want to'.

Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, which worked wonders against the British, was not meant to be practised among human beings alone. All living beings, whether a tree or an animal, were included under its ambit. Similarly, when he speaks of 'Sarvodaya' or 'progress of All', there is no differentiation between the development of humans and other life forms. In Gandhi's words “Man has no power to create life, therefore, he has no right to destroy life.”

The 'deep ecological' movement that talks of respect for ways and forms of life, and stresses identifying oneself with nature, owes its debt to Gandhi. The Norwegian philosopher, Arne Næss, who came up with this idea, had accepted that it was from Gandhi that he realised “the essential oneness of all life”. Gandhi's statements like 'We should feel a more living bond between ourselves and the rest of the animate world' and 'I do believe that all God's creatures have the right to live as much as we have prove his strong belief in 'biospheric egalitarianism'.

There have been many philosophers who have elucidated the various aspects of existence and provided remedies to the problems facing the society. But Gandhi is unique in the sense that he practised what he preached. He actually tried to live the ideals every moment of his life. His whole life; his morning ablutions and daily bodily practices, small meals, observances of silence, resort to fasting, aversion to waste; were all geared to life in consonance with the environment.

Gandhi preferred using handmade rather than industry made goods that created a 'carbon footprint'. He used the water from the Sabarmati River flowing near his ashram in moderation as the 'flowing water in the river was not his'. Gandhi is also known to have conserved paper. He used paper scraps for writing notes and reused the reverse of envelopes to send letters. He once chastised one of his disciples for plucking an entire twig of a neem tree when he required only a few leaves, calling it 'violence, wasteful and wrong.'

In India, many environmental movements, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, have achieved significant success. The Chipko Movement, literally the 'hugging of trees', was a movement in North India in the 1970s in which the villagers hugged trees when contractors came to cut them. It is an example of a 'deep ecological' movement where the people identified and empathised with the environment. Numerous other environmental movements in different parts of the country have sprung up and have received mass support. Many prominent leaders of the European Green Movement, like Petra Karin Kelly, have also been inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts.

The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in today's world proves its timelessness. Gandhi himself never claimed to be postulating a new concept or philosophy. According to him, he only preached and followed himself all that he found best in our culture and civilisation, whether it was Indian or anywhere else. He also believed that each culture interacts with the environment in its unique way that needs to be understood, rather than following a 'one-size-fits-all approach.' The world would do best to delve into what this great soul has said and done. Maybe, therein lies a way to preserve our environmental heritage and pass it on to future generations in a healthy state.

R Masakui is the High Commissioner of India to Jamaica. Comments can be sent to cons.kingston@mea.gov.in