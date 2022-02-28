Mahoe upbeat after first year of Izizzi games

One year after it entered the lucrative gambling industry in Jamaica, Mahoe Gaming Enterprises Ltd (MGEL), which offers the Izizzi games, is excited about its prospects in what it accepts is a very competitive industry,

“Year one with Team Mahoe has been an exciting, exhilarating, yet challenging year. The immense positive reaction to our products and invigorating welcome from the market excited and encouraged our team to push forward.

“Since our launch on February 5, 2021, we are extremely proud that we have established a solid presence in all 14 parishes. Our players know our brands, enjoy playing our games, and can check their winnings with ease. Our mobile app allows our players to view all draws, check winnings, view 'hot and cold' numbers, and have access to direct top up with the introduction of ePINs to our lottery terminals on December 19, 2021,” the company said in response to questions from the Jamaica Observer.

“Our retailer base grew considerably fast with us now having over 600 retailers across the island. This growing interest from our retailers aroused positive responses from our players, who welcomed the new venture to win more, while enjoying the easy ways to game with Izizzi.

“With the growing drive from all our stakeholders (customers and retailers), we encountered various challenges, a few of which were external factors that partially impacted the space in which we operated. Nonetheless, these factors enhanced the creative energy and resolve of our team, and exhilarated our initiatives of being the game changer,” added MGEL.

According to the company, it entered the market at a time when the public sought a change.

“In the first year we installed over 900 terminals which proved that our presence in the market was noted and welcomed. This islandwide expansion came with the activation of ePINs — a direct mobile top up feature on our lottery terminals, offering additional benefits and convenience to all customers.

“Our impact on the local economy makes us proud. Month after month we not only increased our customer and retailer base, but grew in employment. Today, we have a committed team of over 55 employees who collectively contribute decades of lottery expertise. Currently, 60 per cent of staff are career gaming experts who have worked between a range of 10-30 years in the industry, both locally and internationally,” declared MGEL.

It noted that the novel coronavirus pandemic impacted its operation in much the same way as all other businesses nationwide and on a global scale.

“Having launched in the middle of the pandemic made this a bit more difficult. Shortened business days and periods of lockdown sparked our desire to be more creative and flexible in the way we operate.

“Despite all the limitations we were able to forge ahead, a testament to the commitment of every team member and the energy they expend to ensure we meet our business goals. Thanks to our dedicated team we have seen steady growth and the tremendous appreciation from our players of the products we offer. We also benefited from the fact that a very high percentage of our employees vaccinated early, thus lessened the likelihood of infection among staff.

MGEL said it has experienced a high player responsiveness to its games in the Izizzi Lottery brands — Quickie, 1Drop, HaTTrik, 4Play and Lucky Day Lotto.

“Being one of the only majority Jamaican-owned lottery and the first fully digital lottery presents players islandwide with the newest, safest, and most secure innovative technologies from the industry. It also offers players easy and more ways to win big,” declared MGEL.

It said going into its second year it aims to provide the safest and most secure innovative space that will enhance the gaming experience for all.

“Team Mahoe will continue to fulfil our stakeholder and industry needs. We aim to continue growing our customer and retailer base, and implement more game changer brands.

“We encourage our stakeholders to continue to 'Believe In Winning' big with Izizzi, and look out for more game changing options,” said MGEL.