Mainly women to benefit from Ewarton greenhouse, water-harvesting project

ABOUT 150 residents of Ewarton, St Catherine, and surrounding areas will soon benefit from a greenhouse and water-harvesting project spearheaded by the Ewarton Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) Joint Council and Benevolent Society.

Of the 150 residents, 60 per cent or 90 individuals will be women.

Chairman of the organisation, Steven Hamilton, told the Jamaica Observer that the project, which has been on the table since 2017, is now in motion after the manufacturing plant, Windalco, gave the go-ahead to utilise its 10 acres of lands in the area earlier this year.

“It's all because of Windalco's interest in the community that is why this is happening at this point in time. Currently, we are working on a water-harvesting and greenhouse project, at a location called Riverhead, that's in the Ewarton area. This entails 20 greenhouses [to] start and this will impact 15 different communities in and around the bauxite area, [where] the Windalco operation is situated,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton added that the aim of the project is to positively impact as many lives as possible within the area, and the decision to give majority of the spaces to women is due to the good work ethic women usually displayed by them.

“The number can go up because you know women are more likely to stick to a task than men these days because we get more work from women than men these days,” he stated, adding that there will be no fees attached when interested farmers apply to utilise the facilities.

“It will be done due to an interview of the persons who are really able to produce and want to be a part of the programme. It's not something that they will pay for. It is already considered that the companies will pay for the establishment of the greenhouses and the water harvesting. JBI joined with JSIF [Jamaica Social Investment Fund] are the main sponsor of the project,” Hamilton continued.

Although actual construction has not yet begun, the chairman told the Observer that the land was being cleared. Additionally, he said the project, which was budgeted at $40 million, is expected to produce crops such as peppers, tomatoes, cauliflower and broccoli, among others.

Despite not being able to provide an exact date for when the project will be completed, Hamilton, who is from the area, said he excitedly awaits the day when the project will start having a positive impact on the communities.

“For all my life this community has been a dormant community that has not really had any form of new development, or any form of impact for decades. And [this] is an opportunity where persons can see an improvement and also to build their lives up. Let's face it, we need to move from a state of sleep to become active as a country. That's the main aim for us actually having this kind of discussion to get things going for the community,” Hamilton said.

But, while several residents are actively farming for their livelihood, Hamilton said it is not on a large scale.

“It is not on a scale that persons are able to see some form of gainful employment because of lack of resources and technology. Because, most of these persons will only have a fork and a machete to go to the bushes and that's it; they can't really produce as much as they would like to,” he said, adding that most of the farmers are elderly and the younger people are not attracted to this form of work because of how it has been presented to them over the years.

“The type of farming that they see is not really as appealing as it could've been. Because, what really happens is mostly the elderly persons and they are getting out of it because of age and then [and] one of those things that you find out is very lacking [is] that our future food security is not seen as important as it should be. You can readily see that most of what we have consumed in Jamaica is imported, so we are trying our best to find a way that we can do something for our communities to empower them,” Hamilton said.

He expressed thanks to Glendon Johnson, human resource manager; Lance-Roy Morris, community relations manager; and Winston Watson, community relations administrator, for helping to move the project forward.

Meanwhile, Hamilton said the Ewarton JBI Joint Council and Benevolent Society has been very active in the community, especially as it relates to education. He noted that during the pandemic, they were able to donate 50 tablets and 10 laptops to assist students access their classes.

He said: “We have established a few Wi-Fi hot spots in the area for students who [can't] access Wi-Fi at home, due to the pandemic. So, we have installed a hot spot in Ewarton at the community centre and also one at Charlemont Housing Scheme [which] was also sponsored by Windalco. We got this done earlier this year, it was done for the new school year. Persons are really happy about it and presently there are students using it. But the Wi-Fi on the locations are for everybody and anyone that is interested.”