Maintenance worker nicknamed ‘Big Bird’ caught stealing

Maintenance worker nicknamed ‘Big Bird’ caught stealingWednesday, September 22, 2021
|
A maintenance worker at a corporate area businessplace who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in cash has been arrested and charged by the Kingston Central Police.
He is 33-year-old Shinike Rose, otherwise called ‘Bear’ and ‘Big Bird’.
Reports are that on Friday, Spetember 17, the manager of the store reported to the Police that $180,000 was discovered missing from the accountant’s office one week prior.
Detectives began their probe and reportedly discovered CCTV footage implicating Rose.
He was arrested the same day. He was subsequently interviewed in the presence of his attorney and charged with Office Breaking and Lareceny.
He will answer to the charges in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, October 15.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy