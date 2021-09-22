Maintenance worker nicknamed ‘Big Bird’ caught stealing

A maintenance worker at a corporate area businessplace who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in cash has been arrested and charged by the Kingston Central Police.

He is 33-year-old Shinike Rose, otherwise called ‘Bear’ and ‘Big Bird’.

Reports are that on Friday, Spetember 17, the manager of the store reported to the Police that $180,000 was discovered missing from the accountant’s office one week prior.

Detectives began their probe and reportedly discovered CCTV footage implicating Rose.

He was arrested the same day. He was subsequently interviewed in the presence of his attorney and charged with Office Breaking and Lareceny.

He will answer to the charges in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, October 15.