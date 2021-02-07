Majestic Mayers leads West Indies to win over Bangladesh

Kyle Mayers scored a stunning double hundred on his debut as West Indies beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the first Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers hit an unbeaten 210 from 310 balls — with 20 fours and seven sixes — to guide his side to 395-7 with just nine balls left on the final day.

West Indies, who are on tour without most of their first choice players because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, beat the best run chase in Asia, set by Sri Lanka who hit 388 to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in Colombo in 2017.

Mayers, the second West Indies player to get a double hundred on his debut after Lawrence Rowe and sixth overall, was brilliantly aided by fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner, who hit 86.

Resuming on 110-3, the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to frustrate Bangladesh’s bowlers until they were separated by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Taijul trapped Bonner leg-before in the first over after tea to end the highest fourth wicket partnership for West Indies in the fourth innings of a Test.

They beat the record of Len Baichan and Clive Lloyd, who scored 164 against Pakistan at Lahore in 1975.

Mayers’ innings is the highest individual collection for West Indies in the fourth innings of a Test since Brian Lara stunned Australia with 153 runs in Bridgetown in 1999.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223-8 declared. West Indies made 259 in their first innings.

The second and final Test will start in Dhaka on February 11.

-AFP