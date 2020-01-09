Major bamboo project for Trelawny

Major bamboo project for TrelawnyThursday, January 09, 2020
|
In a bid to utilize lands which formerly grew sugarcane, the government has engaged in a long-term lease to use properties located at Long Pond in Trelawny for bamboo growing.
The Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings is set to sign a lease that will see some 2000 acres of land, around the grounds of the former sugar estate, being utilized in this regard.
In addition, a factory is to be constructed that will process the bamboo into pulp which will then be sold for the production of toilet paper for both the local and international markets.
The project is expected to be started in the first quarter of this year with financing being procured from business conglomerate Proctor and Gamble which has a major say in the toilet paper market.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy