Major bamboo project for Trelawny

In a bid to utilize lands which formerly grew sugarcane, the government has engaged in a long-term lease to use properties located at Long Pond in Trelawny for bamboo growing.

The Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings is set to sign a lease that will see some 2000 acres of land, around the grounds of the former sugar estate, being utilized in this regard.

In addition, a factory is to be constructed that will process the bamboo into pulp which will then be sold for the production of toilet paper for both the local and international markets.

The project is expected to be started in the first quarter of this year with financing being procured from business conglomerate Proctor and Gamble which has a major say in the toilet paper market.