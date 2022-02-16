Major PEP changes

CONCERNS raised by educators about the hardships facing students and promptings to adjust the administering of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations this year have found favour with the Ministry of Education.

The performance task papers for mathematics and language arts have been cancelled, and the ability test, originally scheduled for February 22, has been pushed back to March 24, but the curriculum-based test remains as scheduled for April 27 and 28.

The ministry announced changes on Tuesday, the same day as a Jamaica Observer report highlighted calls by the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) for the performance task papers to be cancelled for grade six students doing PEP this year. President Winston Smith noted that the JTA had also taken the case to the ministry, stressing that the association did not want a total scrapping of the exams this year.

The decision was reached after more than 70 per cent of grade six teachers islandwide responded to a ministry survey that found that students were not ready for the assessment and 59 per cent preferred a change in the date of the assessment.

They also noted that the current cohort of students had been in and out of the physical school environment since the second term of grade four when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close.

Furthermore, educators and administrators reported that some students may not have had full access to the curriculum in the remote environment, which may have negatively affected the grasp of fundamental skills that are necessary for the application of analytical thinking that is required to successfully do the ability test.

“Most, if not all, of the students are still trying to cope with the psychological demands of the pandemic whilst readjusting to the routine of in-person learning,” the ministry said teachers pointed out.

A meeting with the ministry and members of the National NSC/PEP Monitoring Committee held on February 11 also influenced the adjustments.

“Education Minister Fayval Williams announced the change in the administration dates against the background of concerns raised by stakeholders in the education sector and recommendations made at last Friday's meeting of the National NSC/PEP Monitoring Committee,” the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The PEP monitoring committee meeting was attended by representatives of the core curriculum, students' assessment, and special education units; the JTA; a representative on education from the parliamentary Opposition; a psychometrician; and the chairman of the ecumenical group.

“The emergency meeting was called against the background of concerns raised publicly by stakeholders about students' readiness to sit these exams. During the discussions members considered administering the exams as scheduled, postponing, or cancelling some or abandoning the exams altogether,” the Education Ministry said.

Opposition spokesperson on training and educationDr Angela Brown Burke Tuesday commended the ministry for listening to the concerns of stakeholders: “The postponement of the ability test and cancellation of the performance task shows what can happen when all stakeholders speak in the interest of our children,” she said in a media statement Tuesday.