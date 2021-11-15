Malcolm Baptiste eulogised as a disciplined Rastaman

FAMILY and friends of Malcolm Baptiste paid tribute to him last Friday during a thanksgiving service for his life at Parks Road New Testament Church in St Andrew.

Baptiste, an affable Rastaman, passed away on October 14, 2021 after a long illness. He was 81.

Baptiste, affectionately called Bappo or Sony, was born on October 25, 1939 to parents Victoria Hunter and Albert Baptiste in Salisbury Plain, St Andrew.

He attended Alllman Hill All-Age School, where he learnt carpentry and mastered the art so well that his services were continuously sought by people all over the community.

Baptiste, who was also a farmer, sired three children — Wayne, Nolene and Steve — with Hazel Lattibeaudiere and four: Burns, Sheldon, Marlon and Simone with Keturah Dobney, who was known to most as Miss Corine.

Simone Baptiste, who delivered the eulogy, described her father as “a disciplined Rastaman who encouraged us to be respectful to others and taught us good morals and values. He was also serious about his children's schoolwork and attendance at church”.

She also said her father was the light of her life and she would go to him for anything.

His godson, Joseph Wellington, also paid tribute to Baptiste, describing him as a great role model who kept telling him while he was growing up to stay out of trouble.

“Most of the times when I was coming home from school I would stop by his house to get ortanique oranges,” he said

Wellington also said that among his fondest memories of his godfather were the times when he (Wellington) visited Baptiste and was assigned cooking duties while Baptiste made furniture.