Male nursing assistant charged after assaulting teen at hospital in Hanover

Charges have been laid against a 45-year-old nursing assistant who is accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a hospital in Hanover.

45-year-old Damion Bigby, a nursing assistant of a Hanover address has been charged with Indecent Assault.

Bigby is alleged to have sexually assaulted a15-year-old girl who was admitted at the facility for treatment on Friday (May 21).

The girl reported the matter to her parents and other workers and the Police were called in.

Bigby was arrested on Monday (May 24) and charged a week later.