Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home arrested

LUCEA, Hanover — A 47-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old disabled girl at a Hanover-based children's home is currently in the custody of the police.

The police had launched an investigation following a report made about the incident.

The girl, a source said, was on the compound of the children's home when the male employee, said to be a chef, took her into a bathroom and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident was later reported by the child to a caregiver at the facility.

Hanover Police Division Superintendent Sharon Beeput said the suspect was turned over to the police by his attorney on Saturday.

Beeput said investigations are continuing and charges should be laid soon.

— Anthony Lewis