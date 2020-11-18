Man arrested after crashing into grocery store, running naked through retirement home

Man arrested after crashing into grocery store, running naked through retirement homeWednesday, November 18, 2020
A man who ditched his clothes while running from the scene of a crash was arrested in Columbia Falls, Montana.
Reports are that 50-year-old Alan Roger Connor, Jr. drove his truck through the front doors of a local grocery store.
He later collided with a trailer on the highway, disabling the vehicle, and fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.
Witnesses to the incident described the driver as approximately 40-50 years of age with dark hair and a mustache or beard, and also described the clothing he was wearing.
Police say they later received a report that a naked man was running down the hallway of a nearby retirement home.
Officer subsequently arrested Connor who was booked on several charges including attempted negligent vehicular assault, criminal endangerment, felony criminal mischief, aggravated DUI,Â driving on suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle with no proof of insurance and duty to give information or render aid at an accident scene.
