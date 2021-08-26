Man arrested after injecting food with needles in supermarkets

It’s 2021, and there are some crazy people in this world.

A UK man was arrested after he allegedly went around in supermarkets injecting needles into processed meat and microwaveable products. The man is alleged to have carried out the act in three supermarkets in London.

Reports are that police officers were called on Wednesday night after a man was observed shouting abuse at people in the street.

He was arrested “on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety,” a statement from the police said.

The man reportedly injected foodstuffs at three supermarkets on Fulham Palace Road, southwest London, with a number of needles. The affected supermarkets have been closed.

“It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with,” reads the statement.”Investigations are on-going to establish if other businesses in the area are involved in the incident.”