Man arrested in Spain for allegedly infecting 22 with COVID-19

Man arrested in Spain for allegedly infecting 22 with COVID-19Saturday, April 24, 2021
|
A man living on the Spanish Island of Mallorca has been taken into police custody after it is alleged that he intentionally infected 22 persons with COVID-19.
According to reports, the man continued attending work and the gym while coughing and having a high fever of 40°C [104°F].
It is alleged that the 40-year-old set out to spread the virus as he told people, “I am going to infect you all with the coronavirus.”
The Spanish police in a statement said the man directly infected 8 persons and 14 indirectly.
According to the police, none of the people infected became seriously ill.
The incidents occurred while the man was awaiting the results of his PCR test.
