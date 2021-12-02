Man awaiting extradition to St Lucia escapes police custody

ORVILLE Purnell, 27, who was awaiting extradition to St Lucia to answer a murder charge, escaped yesterday from Central Police Station in Kingston.

Purnell, who is from Belgium Road, Buff Bay in Portland, allegedly fled to Jamaica in October last year after escaping police custody in St Lucia.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dahlia Garrick told the Jamaica Observer that it was discovered that Purnell had escaped while routine checks were being conducted about 5:30 am.

According to Garrick, the fugitive was arrested in Buff Bay, Portland, by investigators from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Fugitive Apprehension Team on July 14 this year, months after he fled from police custody in St Lucia.

Purnell's arrest in St Lucia was in relation to the alleged shooting death last August of a man identified as Claytos Alfred, 28.

“He was arrested here in Jamaica and he was undergoing the extradition processes,” added Garrick.

Purnell, police say, is of dark complexion, medium build and approximately 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall. He also has several tattoos on both arms. At the time of his escape he had dreadlocks, however, police believe he might have cut his hair.

— Brittny Hutchinson