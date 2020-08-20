Man beaten after football lands on property; teens among seven arrested

A Jamaican man was being beaten after a football landed on his property, leading to an altercation between him and the players.

Reports from the Clarks Town Police in Trelawny are that seven persons, including teenagers, were playing football on Sunday August 2 when the ball went onto the complainant’s property around 4:30 p.m.

An altercation developed between the players and the complainant which saw all seven persons allegedly attacking the complainant, breaking his ribs during the assault.

A report was made and an investigation launched, following which the seven were arrested and charged.

They are: 20-year-old Phillip Brown otherwise called ‘Bad Boy’; 19-year-old Javan Fisher; 21-year-old Gregory Anderson; 22-year-old Randon Gibbs, two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old, all of Duanvale in the parish.

They are to appear before the Clarks Town Parish Court on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.