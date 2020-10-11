Man breaks leg trying to leave quarantine facility after unauthorised visit

Man breaks leg trying to leave quarantine facility after unauthorised visitSunday, October 11, 2020
|
An investigation has been launched into an incident where a man broke his leg after sneaking onto a quarantine facility in Grenada to visit his partner.
Reports are that security guards at the property saw a man, who was not registered as a guest, enter a room on the premises one night.
Law and health officials were called and the man, who was hiding in the closet, emerged and jumped out hotel room. Unable to move after the jump he was caught by authorities who then called an ambulance to the scene.
Grenada has confirmed 24 coronavirus cases with the last positive test coming in mid-July.
