Man carries dead wife over two miles on his back to burial site in India

A heartbreaking video of a man carrying his dead wife on his back to a burial site in India has left the internet in tears.

The man, identified only as Swami, carried his deceased wife, Nagalaxmi, who died of COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, about two miles from the burial ground in the town of Kamareddy.

On the way, he stops to ask for help, but no one comes to assist out of fear that they’d contract the virus, the New Indian Express reported.

Drivers were seen ignoring the struggling man as his wife’s body lay on the road.

India is currently experiencing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. More than 200,000 people have died so far.

And hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Crematoriums are running out of space, with funerals being held in parking lots, and parks doubling up as temporary cremation grounds.