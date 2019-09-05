Man charged in connection with Mac Miller’s death

Man charged in connection with Mac Miller’s deathThursday, September 05, 2019
|
A man has been charged in connection with Mac Miller’s death.
The Self Care hitmaker died from an overdose on September 7, 2018. And almost a year later, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fusion Task Force have arrested 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit, alleging that he sold counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to the late rapper.
According to an affidavit in support of the complaint, Pettit is alleged to have taken counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained the opiod fentanyl, as well as cocaine and Xanax to Mac – whose real name was Malcolm McCormick – two days before his death.
Mac’s death was found to be an accident, and it was later determined he had overdosed on alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, with investigators believing he passed away after snorting the fake pills.
If convicted, Pettit would face a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, and it seems he has been aware of the possible punishment for some time.
According to the affidavit, after reports of Mac’s death were published, the man allegedly sent an Instagram message to a friend which read: “Most likely I will die in jail… I’m gonna get off the grid. Move to another country.”
Investigators also had text messages between Pettit and Mac, in which the rapper asked for “bars” of Xanax and a “ball” of cocaine.
