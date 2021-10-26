Man charged in cult case

Man charged in cult caseTuesday, October 26, 2021
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police have charged a member of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James with murder.
He has been identified as 37-year-old André Ruddock.
Ruddock was charged yesterday afternoon at the Major Investigations Task Force (MIT) division in Kingston with one count of murder and one count of wounding with intent.
He is accused of slashing the throat of Appliance Traders Limited employee Taneka Gardner and wounding another congregant two Sundays ago during what is believed to be a bizarre ritual involving human sacrifice at the religious organisation's building in Albion, Montego Bay.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, who heads the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, said Ruddock was the other individual in yesterday's ill-fated convoy that transported the now-deceased leader of Pathways International Kevin Smith. Both men were destined for a question-and-answer session in Kingston.
Police report that at around 9:30 am, one of the vehicles transporting Smith and members of the JCF overturned on the Linstead bypass in St Catherine. Smith and Police Constable Orlando Irons of the Montego Bay Fugitive Apprehension Team were confirmed dead upon arrival at hospital while two other lawmen remain in hospital in serious condition.
Smith was to be questioned by detectives as they moved to slap him with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and one count of illegal possession of firearm.
SSP Lindsay said no court hearing date has yet been set for Ruddock.
