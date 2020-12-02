Man charged with animal cruelty for hitting dad’s cat with frying pan

Man charged with animal cruelty for hitting dad’s cat with frying panWednesday, December 02, 2020
|
A man was charged with animal cruelty after he used a frying pan to slap his dad’s cat during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Reports are that the man’s father called police in Piscataquis County, Maine after he had found his cat’s body after letting his son stay with him for the holidays.
It is alleged that 43-year-old Ryan T. Carleton used a frying pan to beat the cat which resulted in its death.
Carlton, who was on bail at the time of the incident, was also charged for a violation of the conditions of his release, according to the district attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office revealed that part of the conditions of his release included that he have no contact with his mother, who lives in Guilford, or his father, who resides in Sangerville.
Both of Carlton’s parents, previously shared that their son should not be released from jail due to his violent and drunken behavior.
