Man charged with murder of common-law wife

THE Trelawny police have charged 62-year-old Stenneth Wilson, alias Uncle, of Clark's Town in Trelawny with murder following the chopping death of his common-law wife at their home on Saturday.

The Clarke's Town police reported that about 11:30 pm Wilson and his spouse, 29-year-old Nickeisha Keeling, otherwise called Gal Gal, got into an argument. The argument reportedly escalated into a fight during which Wilson allegedly used a knife and a machete to inflict several wounds to the woman's body.

Wilson then turned himself in to the police and was charged after he allegedly confessed.

His court date is being finalised.