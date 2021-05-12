Man charged with murder of common-law wife

Man charged with murder of common-law wifeWednesday, May 12, 2021
THE Trelawny police have charged 62-year-old Stenneth Wilson, alias Uncle, of Clark's Town in Trelawny with murder following the chopping death of his common-law wife at their home on Saturday.
The Clarke's Town police reported that about 11:30 pm Wilson and his spouse, 29-year-old Nickeisha Keeling, otherwise called Gal Gal, got into an argument. The argument reportedly escalated into a fight during which Wilson allegedly used a knife and a machete to inflict several wounds to the woman's body.
Wilson then turned himself in to the police and was charged after he allegedly confessed.
His court date is being finalised.
