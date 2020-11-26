Man ‘comes back to life’ when morgue worker slices open his leg

Morgue workers in Kapkatet hospital in Kericho county, Kenya, had the shock of a lifetime when a ‘dead’ man came back to life as they were preparing to embalm him.

Thirty-two-year-old Peter Kigen was rushed to hospital by relatives after fainting in his house on November 24.

According to the Standard newspaper, Kigen’s younger brother said a nurse at the hospital told him that Kigen had died before he arrived. His uncle, Denis Langat, told local channel Citizen TV that staff at the hospital ‘casually checked’ on his nephew before pronouncing him dead.

Kigen was immediately transferred to the hospital mortuary where he was prepared to be embalmed by morgue attendants.

As part of the process of preserving the body, one of the workers is said to have made an incision on the man’s right leg to infuse formalin, and that’s when it happened.

Kigen suddenly regained consciousness and began to wail in pain, sending the staff scamper for their safety as they thought the dead man had ‘resurrected’.

He was later brought back to the hospital’s casualty department and received first aid.

Now, Kigen has now vowed to dedicate his life to Evangelism, but his family is accusing the hospital of negligence and is demanding justice.

Hospital officials and the county’s health department are yet to comment on the matter, said local media.