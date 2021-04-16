Man continues to plead for father missing five weeks now

PORUS, Manchester — After nearly five weeks since his 75-year-old father's disappearance, Howard Carter has renewed his appeal for the public's assistance in locating his dad, Norman.

Carter's plea was highlighted in the Jamaica Observer last week, but nothing has changed.

“It ago up to [five weeks] now since my father is missing and nothing yet. Not even a bone fi bury, if a kill dem kill him. It is hard to say it, but mi feel a that happen because you know all dem Clarendon story and missing go already. It's terrible,” he told the Observer on Thursday.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, said the case is still active although the police have no strong leads into Carter's disappearance.

“We would have questioned people and released them,” he said.

Howard Carter, meanwhile, is still questioning the whereabouts of a man, who allegedly made arrangements with his father to sell him zinc acquired from a poultry farm. According to Howard Carter, the man is said to have told the police that he's a computer technician and does not work at a poultry farm.

The younger Carter alleged that no money was refunded although it is said that the man had actually refunded the 75-year-old his money paid for the zinc.

Francis, however, said the police have no evidence to list anyone as a suspect at this time.

Howard Carter claimed the man his father was said to be doing business with is hiding.

“Him a hide… It's like him nuh sleep a him yard. Him a hide from after the police question him and his statement not adding up. My statement was based on what his father told me of the business dealings between him and my father. He needs to come and set the record straight, if he has nothing to hide,” Howard said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Norman Carter is being asked to contact the Porus police at 876-904-1577, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

— Kasey Williams