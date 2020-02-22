Man dies after being injured in Mandeville gas station fire

One of the persons who was injured in the explosion at the Heaven’s FESCO gas station in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday has died.

The man, whose name is being withheld, is said to be a mechanic from Hatfield in the parish.

It is understood that he succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Saturday.

In the blaze on Friday, a total of seven persons were injured and about 12 vehicles were destroyed.