Man dies after motorcycles crash

Man dies after motorcycles crashWednesday, November 24, 2021
|
A man died yesterday afternoon after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another motorbike on Chisholm Avenue, St Andrew.
The identity of the dead man was not ascertained up to press time; however, a man who who gave his name as Paul Webb and who said he was a co-worker of the deceased, referred to him as Rasta.
Webb was almost inconsolable as he related the last discussion he had with Rasta before the crash.
“A mi co-worker. Him jus' no long lef mi and seh, 'Blacks, mi a go down now, ennu', and mi say 'Tek yuh time ride.' A siddung mi siddung a while a go and mi brethren come an say, 'Bwoy, Rasta dead,' ” Webb told the Jamaica Observer.
