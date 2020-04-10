Man dies as COVID-19 cases jump to 48 in Bermuda

A middle-aged man has become Bermuda’s fourth death from COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases jumped by nine to 48, Premier David Burt announced Thursday night.

Burt told the government’s daily press briefing the source of the man’s infection was under investigation.

Five of the nine new cases are being treated in hospital, 25 of the total 48 who contracted the virus have now recovered, and a further nine are recovering under public health monitoring. There are 10 people being treated in hospital, between the ages of 58 and 75, and eight of them are stable in general wards and the other two in intensive care. As he unveiled the latest numbers, Burt issued a fresh appeal to the public to adhere to stay-at-home rules to contain the outbreak under the island’s two-week lockdown.

He also said 20 residents from a virus-stricken cruise ship, the Bermuda-flagged Coral Princess, had returned home on Wednesday on two separate flights from Miami which were chartered by the cruise line. The relief flights were delayed by the requirement that cruise passengers could travel only on special flights, he said.