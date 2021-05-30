Man electrocuted while trying to change light bulb in rural Jamaica

A man was on Saturday (May 29) electrocuted in the district of Logwood in Hanover as he attempted to change a light bulb.

The man who has since died, due to the severity of the injuries he sustained in the incident, has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Renaldo McFarlane.

Reports from the Green Island Police are that about 11:25 a.m., McFarlane was attempting to change a light bulb, when he came into contact with high tension wires and was electrocuted.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival McFarlane’s body was seen with severe burns.

He was transported to hospital where his death was confirmed. The Lucea Fire Brigade was also summoned to extinguish the flames on the wires.