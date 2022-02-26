Man fears missing mentally ill spouse at risk of being harmed

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Jermaine Walker and his two daughters, ages six and three, are struggling to cope following last December's disappearance of his spouse, 33-year-old Angela Gayle, from her relative's home in Porus, Manchester.

Walker said Gayle, who is the mother of his two children, suffers from a mental illness and has gone missing before, but normally she would return home.

“From that time she never [went away] for a long time, because normally everywhere me guh me carry her with me,” he added.

He said he had quit his job as a chef and started to do landscaping so that he could attend to Gayle.

“Me bring her with me. Me cut the place and she [rake] up just so that I could keep her in my presence,” he said.

Walker added that things took a turn for the worst when Gayle went missing again while he was in police lock-up.

He explained that she was staying with her cousin in Porus after he was arrested.

“Every month I always take her to the Mandeville mental health clinic… Her cousin told her she was going to take her to get her injection, but normally you can't tell her when you are going to bring her to take the injection. She doesn't want to go; you have to just 'friend her up' and bring her to the clinic to get the injection,” he said.

According to a report from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Gayle was last seen on December 17 in downtown Kingston about 4:00 pm dressed in a multi-coloured blouse, blue shorts and a pair of blue slippers. She is of dark complexion, stout build and about five feet six inches tall.

Walker said he has been in a relationship with Gayle for over seven years.

He fears that she is in danger of being sexually exploited.

“When she is not getting the medication she just [go] weh, so when I was [released] from custody people tell me is from December is the last time they see her,” he said.

He said the children are worried for their mother's safety.

“We put it [missing report] on social media — Facebook and Tiktok — and nothing at all… The big daughter has been asking for her mother's whereabouts. She all a ask me seh if a dead she dead and me a hide it from her or wah,” said Walker.

“We are worried about her [because] this time is the longest [she has been missing for],” he added.

He is appealing to anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact the Porus Police Station at 876-904-1577 , police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station “…fi mek we see if we can get [reunited with] her because she is a very [sickly] person”, he said.