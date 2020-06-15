Man fined $100K for breaching Jamaica’s curfew

A

thirty-three-year-old Manchester man was fined $100,000 after he appeared in

the court on Wednesday (June 10) for breaching the curfew orders.

Reports are that Kemar Morgan, a farmer of Pillar district in Manchester, was instructed to go home after he was caught flouting curfew orders on May 24.

Morgan is said to have disobeyed the policeman’s instructions, refusing to go home, which resulted in him being interviewed and searched by the police.

During the interview, Morgan gave inconsistent reasons for being on the road during the curfew hours; a knife was also removed from his pocket.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and being armed with an offensive weapon for which he was fined $2,000 his appearance before the court.