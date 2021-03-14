Man fined US$14K fine for refusing to wear mask on flight

An airline passenger could end up paying approximately US$14,500 in fines, after he refused to wear a mask on a JetBlue flight destined for the Dominican Republic.

The fine is being proposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to reports the man boarded the flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on December 23, however the flight was forced to turn back after the man became boisterous and refused to wear a mask.

It is alleged that the man, who brought his own alcohol onto the flight, was drinking in the cabin.

Following complaints from flight attendants, the captain declared an emergency and returned to JFK, where the man was escorted off the plane by police.

The FAA notes that the man “crowded a passenger in the next seat” as well as spoke loudly and ignored requests by the cabin crew to wear his mask.

According to the FAA, the man, who was not named, also refused to stop drinking alcohol that he brought on board, citing that this violated federal regulations.