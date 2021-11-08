Man found dead

With a market bag and a bottle of juice next to him, a man who appeared to be homeless was found dead at the intersection of Lyndhurst Road and Beechwood Avenue in St Andrew last Friday.

A vendor who opted not to be named, told the Jamaica Observer that she was alerted about the presence of the body by a customer some time after 7:00 am .

“This morning I was here sweeping and one of my customers was passing on her way to work and told me that a man was dead around the corner. So me and a next vendor went over there and saw him at the corner lying on his back,” she said.

The vendor said she did not know the man very well, but recalled that had made a purchase from her shop some time ago.

“Is just a random man. Sometimes we use to see him come there so in the early morning or even on Saturday mornings I would see him outside when I open the shop. It look like him homeless. Is somebody weh talk with sense because him even come buy juice from me already,” she said.

Police theorise that a stone was used to hit the man several times in the head.

— Brittny Hutchinson