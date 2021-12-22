Man freed of attempting to export ganja

Man freed of attempting to export ganjaWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
A post office employee was yesterday freed in the Corporate Area Parish Court of attempting to ship ganja out of the country via a DHL package.
The case against 43-year-old St Pete Morgan was that in April 2019 he sent off a package to be transported to Canada through DHL, the international courier, package delivery and express mail service.
It was later discovered that the package was laced with ganja hidden in a false compartment. Morgan was arrested several months later.
Morgan maintained that he did not know ganja was in the package and that it was a family member who had asked him to send it on his behalf.
His attorney, Richard Lynch, in presenting the case, highlighted all the facts showing that Morgan would not have known that ganja was in the package.
The trial judge, in delivering her verdict, was of the view that the prosecutor had not proven, in all the circumstances, that Morgan knew that ganja was in the package.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy