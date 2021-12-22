Man freed of attempting to export ganja

A post office employee was yesterday freed in the Corporate Area Parish Court of attempting to ship ganja out of the country via a DHL package.

The case against 43-year-old St Pete Morgan was that in April 2019 he sent off a package to be transported to Canada through DHL, the international courier, package delivery and express mail service.

It was later discovered that the package was laced with ganja hidden in a false compartment. Morgan was arrested several months later.

Morgan maintained that he did not know ganja was in the package and that it was a family member who had asked him to send it on his behalf.

His attorney, Richard Lynch, in presenting the case, highlighted all the facts showing that Morgan would not have known that ganja was in the package.

The trial judge, in delivering her verdict, was of the view that the prosecutor had not proven, in all the circumstances, that Morgan knew that ganja was in the package.