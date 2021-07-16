Man gets life sentence for murder of ex-lover

JERMAINE Miller, who was accused of the stabbing death of his ex-lover, 27-year-old Nevia Sinclair, at her family home in Brinkley, St Elizabeth, last year, was yesterday sentenced to life in prison.

His attorney, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, told the Jamaica Observer that Miller was also sentenced to 13 years for burglary.

Miller will have to serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

The sentences were handed down by High Court Judge Justice Courtney Daye in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River.

Sinclair had moved out of her boyfriend's home and returned to live with her parents because of an alleged abusive relationship.

She was stabbed to death in her bedroom about 10:50 pm on January 12, 2020.

The intruder had pushed aside mosquito netting and climbed through an unlocked window to enter her bedroom.

Miller was allegedly seen fleeing the scene immediately after Sinclair's parents saw her bleeding on the floor.

– Kasey Williams