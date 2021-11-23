Man gunned down in Clarendon

MAY PEN, Clarendon — When security guards on the job at Clarendon College heard what sounded like gunshots Sunday night they assumed it came from beyond the facility's gates. They had no idea 37-year-old Roydell Senior, who maintained the college grounds, had been gunned down on the compound.

General operations at the school have not been affected as the incident took place well away from areas used for classes, but the school community has been rattled by the shooting.

“The ancillary staff, in particular, is shocked and traumatised and the general feeling is that he is not known as a troublemaker, so why would anyone want to do this to him,” Principal David Wilson told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Senior, he said, had worked at the school for more than five years and he also worked with the Jamaica Labour Party's North Central Clarendon constituency office.

“Apart from doing groundsman work he would also cook for the few footballers who remain on campus on the weekends. If he is not cooking he is the person with the keys to give them access to the food. He is part of the general school family and now he has died leaving two children believed to be about 12 and three years old,” said Wilson.

He was unaware, he said, of the quiet Senior having any conflict with anyone.

According to the Constabulary Communications Unit, residents summoned the police after hearing loud explosions, to which a service vehicle from the Chapelton Police Station responded. Senior was found on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.