Man held following murder of Chinese remains in custody

SOUTHFIELD, St Elizabeth — The constabulary's Major Investigation Division is to question one of two men who was taken into police custody following last Thursday's gruesome murder of two Chinese nationals in Bellevue District, near this St Elizabeth town.

A police source told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday that two men were arrested for questioning in connection with the double murder which sent shockwaves through the southern St Elizabeth community. One was subsequently released.

Police named the deceased as Haikong Wan, 48, businesswoman, and Shiyun Shu, 53, businessman of Bellevue District.

The police said the business owners, who operated Jojo Supermarket, were killed during a robbery at on December 23.

Police said they were alerted to the robbery about 7:20 pm, but when they arrived at the supermarket the Chinese were found lying in a pool of blood. They were taken to hospital where Shu was pronounced dead and Wan succumbed about 8:15 pm.

Residents of Bellevue on Friday expressed shock and anger that their community has been stained following the gruesome murder of the Chinese, who operated Jojo Supermarket for eight years.

“Mi tun upside down. I don't feel good at all, because everybody have dem bad ways. But if dem come fi even rob the people, just tek weh yah tek and mek dem live. You don't have to kill them,” said 82-year-old Bellevue resident Royston Swaby.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, told the Observer on Wednesday that since the killing and closure of the supermarket it has left a void as the community is now without a reliable grocery store.

“We are deeply affected by the double murder because Jojo always open nuh matter whether a holiday, Sunday, Saturday or what. Every day it open from 7:00 am till late, so all weekend gone, we nearly dead fi hungry,” said the resident.

“It is sad that they were killed knowing the vital service that they gave to the community for over eight years. They will be missed,” added the resident.