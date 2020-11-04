Man held with $5.2 million worth of ganja following car crash in Portland

A man was busted with a significant quantity of ganja after he was involved in a car crash in Portland on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 7:30 a.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they were alerted to a motor vehicle crash involving a Nissan AD Wagon and a Toyota Probox motorcar.

Both vehicles were inspected, and it was observed that the Nissan AD Wagon motor car contained several parcels wrapped in plastic bags.

The parcels were examined and found to contain ganja weighing approximately 1,300 pounds. The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $5.2 million.

The driver of the Nissan AD motor car was arrested by members of the Portland Divisional Operational Support Team while the driver of the other motor car was released after being interviewed.

The St Elizabeth resident is facing charges for the offences of Possession of Ganja, Dealing in ganja, transporting ganja and taking steps to export ganja.